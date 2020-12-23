The ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to US congressman, Eliot Engel, who recently called for sanctions to be slapped on Kampala over what he called gross human rights violations.

In a letter dated 9th December 2020, Engel, the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs expressed concern regarding what he described as the alarming slide towards authoritarianism in Uganda’.

He asked the State Department to commence a review of all non-humanitarian assistance to Uganda; commit to providing robust support to human rights defenders and independent journalists and to building the capacity of civil society organisations and coordinate with like-minded allies to issue a joint condemnation of violent repression.

But Sam Kutesa, the minister of Foreign Affairs has said the concerns and allegations as well as the request for action and other issues contained in Engel’s letter are of utmost surprise and of grave concern to the government of Uganda.

On the alleged attacks on independent media, Kutesa said article 29( i ) of the Constitution of Uganda provides for freedom of speech and expression, including the freedom of the press and of other media.

Kutesa said the Uganda Communications Act, 2013, provides for the right to publish or broadcast which has provided a conducive environment for the emergence and thriving of vibrant media both public and private.

“As a result,Uganda currently boasts of 310 privately-owned radio stations. 48 television stations, 56 licensed online publishers and many newspapers with national coverage,”he said in a letter dated December 21 2020.

Kutesa said it is erroneous to suggest that any actions that have been taken by concerned authorities in Uganda according to the law are illegal or politically motivated.

On the issue regarding the banning of political rallies and concerts, Kutesa said following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Uganda instituted a number of public health measures like every other country around the globe.

On the arrest, detention and torture of individuals who dare to challenge the president or the ruling party, Kutesa said in keeping with national objectives, the government operates on the basis of democratic principles that empower and encourage the active participation of all citizens at all levels in their governance.

“All citizens of Uganda have access to leadership positions at all levels. Accordingly, the incumbent is participating in the general election as a matter of right, and like any of the other candidates,” Kutesa said.

He said all the presidential candidates, including the incumbent are operating under the same laws as enacted by Parliament and the rules and guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission.

He said the prohibition of torture and the right to live are guaranteed under articles 22(1) and 24 of the Constitution of Uganda.

He said the constitution further provides for the enforcement of the said rights through the courts of law and bodies such as the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

The decision to establish the commission was in recognition of Uganda’s violent and turbulent history that had been characterised by arbitrary arrests- detention trial.

On the issue of alleged torture of arrested suspects, Kutesa said a general inquiry file was opened by Uganda Police to investigate the matter.

He said Uganda remains committed to good governance in the country, in accordance with the Constitution.