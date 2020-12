The Uganda Communications Commission has released a list of radios allowed to broadcast in Uganda and warned those not yet approved by the regulatory body.

In June this year, government ordered all radios to re-apply for licences in order to enable Government roll out a new license regime, which started in July.

According to the acting Executive Director of UCC, Eng. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the changes were necessitated by “the need to foster a more enabling environment for the provision of radio broadcasting services in Uganda, in accordance with sections 5(1) (b), 6(1) (e) and 39 of the UCC Act, 2013.”

The Uganda Communications Commission was established under section 4 of the Uganda Communications Act, 2013 (the Act) as the regulator in the development of a modern communications sector that includes telecommunications, broadcasting, radio communications, postal communications, data communication and infrastructure.

The radio stations listed hereunder are currently the only authorised providers of radio broadcasting services in Uganda.

Any radio broadcasting service provider whose name does not appear on this list must contact the Commission and resolve all outstanding compliance issues within a period of fourteen (14) days from the date of this notice to avoid enforcement action.