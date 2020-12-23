The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has held talks with Dr. James Wani Iga the second Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan who is also the deputy chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) party at State House in Juba.

The meeting followed the launch of the NRM South Sudan Chapter and was aimed at cementing a clear and formal working relationship between the two ruling parties of the NRM and SPLM.

According to Walusimbi, the meeting was aimed at fostering an official working relationship between the NRM South Sudan chapter and the SPLM structures so as to enable the chapter to handle its mobilisation for Ugandans close to 1.5m living and working in South Sudan to campaign and also be able to travel back to Uganda and vote for President Yoweri Museveni in the forthcoming 2021 election.

The meeting was also used to address a number of problems that had earlier been pointed out by Ugandan professionals and businessmen working in South Sudan.

Among the issues raised was the difficulty by Ugandans in acquiring work permits and visas to allow them operate in South Sudan.

In response, Wani hailed the relationship between SPLM and the NRM which he said has been flourishing for a long time.

“I appreciate the NRM’s involvement in the liberation of South Sudan and the political support rendered by the party to the SPLM, starting with offering leadership training to our leaders at the political school in Kyankwanzi,” Dr. Wani said.

He also requested the NRM to step up their solidarity with the SPLM through more joint programs with the two secretariats including political orientation at Kyankwanzi for their cadres .

On the issues raised by the businessmen, Dr. Wani advised that this should be handled the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in both countries and the heads of state.

The meeting was also attended by the SPLM Secretary-General, CDE Jemme Nunu Kumba, Deputy Secretary General, CDE Santo Malek Anai, Secretary for External Affairs, CDE Bol Nakueng, Undersecretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Afram Wani Lamindot, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces and the Director-General, National Security.

In Juba, Amb. Walusimbi who was received by Uganda’s Ambassador, Ronnie Balya also presided over the launch of NRM South Sudan Chapter and campaign mobilisation for President Museveni.

“I want to remind you that, the NRM party continues to enjoy massive support and endorsement from every part of Uganda and around the world. This is because it is a true pro-people party with a clear and principled agenda of ensuring the safety and prosperity of all Africans,” Walusimbi noted.

On his part, Amb. Ronnie Balya commended and appreciated the excellent voluntary efforts of the leaders and all members of the NRM South Sudan Chapter for the wonderful political mobilization they have conducted.

“I urge you to continue with that positive spirit which will ensure a united, stable, secure and prosperous Uganda and the whole region. I further urge you to continue working as a team,” Balya said.