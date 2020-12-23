President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has broken the ground for the construction of the Busega- Mpigi highway.

Museveni officiated at the function in Mpigi Township, along the Kampala- Masaka highway on Tuesday evening.

According to Allen Kagina, the Uganda National Roads Authority Executive Director, the 23.7km road is part of the international trunk route connecting Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Eastern Congo to the Port of Mombasa in Kenya.

“This project is about 32km but has a number of link roads to the expressway and will cost about shs550 billion shillings. It will connect with Entebbe expressway and the Kibuye-Busega road. Once done, we will have Kibuye-Busega- Mpigi connecting with flyovers in Kampala, “she said.

Kagina noted that this road will be part of a large network of expressways coming out of Kampala, Uganda’s capital aimed at enhancing the other smaller roads leading to the city.

“Together with other trunk roads we are constructing or upgrading, this project will help deal with congestion in the city and take traffic out of Kampala. This is a key component of a major expressways project.”

The project coming from Kenya will end in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“This is a tolled expressway so that you can move faster and funded by both the government of Uganda and the African Development Bank. It will be completed in the next two years.”

The four-lane, dual carriage expressway will start from Busega following the northern side of the existing Kampala-Masaka road up to Mpigi town.

The construction works are to be implemented by a consortium of Chinese companies, including the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), and China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited.