Over the years, Prophet Elvis Mbonye of Zoe Fellowship, has attracted controversy over his prophecies. In 2020, Mbonye made a number of prophecies in the social, religious, economic and political realms. We examine some of them to see whether they have some to pass.

Kamala Harris

Mbonye, said as early as January 2020, that he got a revelation that there would be a feminine presence behind Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee in the US elections.

In a video that was recorded on January 7, 2020, Mbonye said the prophecy emerged out of a bizarre dream. “There is something that I saw which was not clear some of the things that came to me were bizzare.

I saw something about the US and this one kind of baffled me because it was about the Democratic Party.

While I know that [Joe] Biden is the one that leads the party, I felt something was strange. There was a feminine presence… the main influence over that party. and that feminine presence was not Hillary Clinton. In November 2020, Kamala Harris who was a running mate to Joe Biden, became the first female US vice president elect.

Economic crisis in Europe

Still in January 2020, Mbonye prophesied that there were going to be changes in economies of countries in Europe.

“There is going to be certain changes almost like a shake up and there will be a lot of talk about European economic crisis because the markets are trembling. That is a sign of opportunity to the child of God,” he said.

Three months latter, there were reports of Eurozone economic crisis which was blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic. Some economies of countries like Spain said their economies had contracted by 7% while some firms collapsed.

Election of Boris Johnson as UK Prime minister

In January 2019, Mbonye foretold the election of Boris Johnson as prime minister of United Kingdom.

“Something new is brewing in the UK. I saw a man who was cheered on and he was called Boris Johnson,” Mbonye said.

Johnson was elected UK prime minister in July 2019.

Mbonye also said there will be talk about Johnson’s romantic life. It will be good. In February, news about Johnson’s engagement to his girlfriend, Carrie Symmonds dominated the media

Pastor Augustine Yiga’s troubles

In 2020, Mbonye said long before Pastor Augustine Yiga fell into trouble with the law, he had received a vision telling him that the name “Yiga” would be a big issue nationally and internationally. In a video recorded on January 7, 2020, Mbonye said he saw a name “Yiga” becoming a major news item but he could not tell how.

Indeed, Yiga, who died on October 27 at Nsambya hospital, had long been in the news before his death this year. In March, he was arrested after he told a congregation at his Revival Church in Kawaala that there was no Covid-19.

Controversial scholar and Covid-19 cure

Mbonye on January 7, 2020 prophesied that there will “come a time when there will be a renowned scholar that shall come into this nation and there will be a lot of controversy. The drama that shall erupt as a result of his presence.

Three months later, Prof Sarfaz K Niazi from United States came to Uganda and claimed that he had come up with a spray which instantly killed the coronavirus. He was backed by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga who told MPs that the US scientist had invented a spray which instantly kills coronavirus.

Kadaga said that the spray was to be produced at DEI Group in Luzira, Kampala and will be the first product that instantly kills the virus.

Wild fires

In September, 2020 Mbonye said there will be a spate of wild fires that would destroy properties across the world.

Since then, a number of bush fires have engulfed parts of Australia and United States. At home, the main building of Makerere University caught fire.