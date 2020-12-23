The UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso on Tuesday donated Christmas hampers to the family of a one Harriet Nalubega, a blind person in Yandwe Village in Luweero district.

In a message delivered by Lt David Kamya who represented her, Byekwaso said the plight of Nalubega caught her attention after it was published in a newspaper.

She said that as the country celebrates this festive season, Ugandans should bear in mind that there are many who are not as privileged thus the Christmas hampers are a humble gesture to put a smile on the face of this family.

The joyful Nalubega was full of praise and thanked the army spokesperson for reaching out to her especially during this festive season.

She said the situation hasn’t been all that rosy with them finding difficulty in feeding and the daughter and grandchildren being chased by their father.

She lamented about the unfulfilled promises of delivering equipment to help them despite paying money to follow up on this promise.

She thanked Byekwaso and wished the UPDF joyous celebrations on their 40th anniversary.

Byekwaso called upon the public and well-wishers to give a helping hand towards supporting Nalubega and her family.