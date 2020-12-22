Security agencies have cautioned members of the public to be more vigilant during the festive season.

Speaking during a joint security briefing in Kampala, the army spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso said they are privy to information that some groups intend to disrupt the peace during the festive season.

“We want to assure all Ugandans that as they celebrate Christmas, this is one of the periods we are most alert to secure the country. I reiterate our commitment to protect all persons in Ugandan together with their property against any possible form of aggression,” said Byekwaso.

In a bid to understand who shot and killed 54 people during the Free Bobi Wine protests, Byekwaso said they are conducting their own investigation.

She said the public will be updated once the investigations are concluded adding that probe is intended to establish if any of their personnel deployed that day was responsible for the innocently killed people.

She said this is the period when security agencies should work together.

“The law states that where police feels that they are going to be overwhelmed, they can always seek for help from the military. We are doing this because the police can’t adequately dominate the entire country,” she said.