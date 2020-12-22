As the case of Ham Enterprises versus DTB bank enters it’s appeal phase the former having taken the day in round one at the High court of Uganda’s commercial division, the stakes have gone much higher for either parties.

In an exclusive video shot for record purposes shared with this publication, real estate mogul Hamis Kiggundu commonly referred to as Ham states it clearly that his legal battles with Diamond Trust Bank Uganda and Diamond Trust Bank Kenya have put his life in danger.

“The stakes in this case are too high, it has sucked in the entire banking sector at appeal level as the banks are working together to ensure the status quo is not changed like I am advocating for through proper regulation of syndicated loans and foreign financing through local banks.”

As a result these banks are determined even to kill me if that will keep them in business because exploiting the masses is what has kept them making mega profits locally for a long time but I will not give up he emphasized.

And in any case if he is sent to the ‘next world’ in this vicious court battle, Kiggundu says is a fight for the economic independence of fellow Ugandans and our judicial system, at least he will have enlightened fellow Ugandans about their plight and given other Ugandans the courage to take this battle further to victory.

Ham Kiggundu says he is interested in the prosperity of his fellow Ugandans having already established himself as a successful entrepreneur and real estate mogul both locally and internationally as a youth therefore he insists the banks have to pay their dues on syndicated loans and give Ugandans more fair debt financing terms.

He insists his battle with Diamond Trust Bank is not about getting him more wealth which he already has more than enough of or personal vendetta with these banks, but he is fighting for the economic empowerment of fellow youth and Ugandans which begins with better streamlined financial policies and systems in the country.

“These will bring down interest rates, the exchange rate of the dollar and enable more money to be invested into critical sectors like agriculture that are a key employer of the county’s predominantly youthful population.”

Coupled with organised agricultural zoning and value addition to our crops and animals through integrated agro processing factories strategically set up in various agro zones geared at import substitution and later production for export, Uganda can be as prosperous as any other wealthy country in the world he concludes.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @michaelkanaabi

WhatsApp:+256701133509