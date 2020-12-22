Ugandan Pilot Mike Etyang was in charge of the cockpit as the Ugandan Airbus A330-800 neo landed at Entebbe Airport at 10:45 am.

Etyang, who hails from Tororo District flew the craft alongside a Ugandan crew from France to Entebbe.

Etyang in an earlier interview an hour before taking on the flight told UBC TV that flying Uganda’s first Airbus was an extreme “honor” and a “culmination to a long dream”.

“For me, it is a real honor. I have always wanted to be a pilot, and this is a culmination of a long dream.”

“The Airbus is a fantastic aircraft, very automated, and is at par with any other machine. All glory to God,” he added.

The minister of works Gen Edward Katumba Wamala could also not hide excitement being part of the passengers that flew the airline from France to Entebbe.

He took a selfie and said he was in disbelief but yet at the same time proud to be on a Ugandan craft, flown by Ugandans.

“I woke up to a very Nice Feeling that I was in our Airbus not any other carrier but Uganda Airlines!!! God Bless our Nation, ” Gen Katumba said.

President Yoweri Museveni who will be the chief guest at the commissioning of the aircraft tweeted and said: “We are proud!”