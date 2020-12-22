Kristiana Kayanja is the newest fashion designer we have in town, with her own namesake brand, ‘Kristiana’ that was launched at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The 24-year-old twin daughter of Pastor Robert and Jessica Kayanja unveiled the brand with a fabulous virtual fashion show, where pieces from her collection will be presented for the first time.

According to the London educated designer, ‘Kristiana’ combines the detailed glamour of couture pieces with simple elegance that defines class. “Each of the pieces is distinctive, individual and uniquely put together, drawing all my inspiration from the colour of nature,” she says.

“I want everybody to look like a breath of fresh air, a beautiful bird or a blossoming flower,” she adds.

The brand’s offering includes both menswear and womenswear catering to casual and formal needs. She has already won the hearts of her parents, her first clients, who model shirts featuring a cocktail of colourful prints, in the brand’s first advertising campaign.

Kristiana’s debut fashion show will air on Urban TV, Channel 44, Bukedde TV and TV West from 5 to 7pm tomorrow.