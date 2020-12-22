President Yoweri Museveni has issued a warning to groups of people whom he said are fond of attacking and intimidating supporters to stop it or they risk facing grave consequences.

“Why intimidate them when God gave you a tongue. If you have anything useful, tell it to Ugandans. If they buy the idea, that is good but if they don’t buy the ideas, don’t force them,”Museveni said on Monday while meeting NRM party leaders from the Greater Mubende districts of Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Mityana, Kassanda and Mubende at the Mayor’s gardens in Mubende town council.

Museveni made reference to last month’s protests after the arrest of National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi that he said was a sample of what can be done to people who intimidate or want to harm any supporters.

During the November 18 and 19 protests in several towns across the country, pictures and videos depicted some NRM supporters dressed in party yellow T-shirts being targeted by protesters while others were being forced to remove them.

The NRM presidential candidate however said the response to the protesters, especially those who tried to undress the ruling party supporters was just a sample to what can be done to anyone who wants to cause chaos in Uganda.

“You won’t beat anyone here. Those who tried it know what befell them. You are not allowed even to intimidate or threaten me. How and why do you do it? Sweet talk me so that I can start supporting you, but intimidating me or any other voters is not allowed. Do you see me intimidate them? I just sweet talk them,” he said.

At the same meeting as he kicked off his campaigns in Buganda sub-region, Museveni asked voters against voting for politicians like Gafa Mbwatekamwa and Patrick Nsamba whom he accused of always being against the ruling NRM positions.

“There is Mbwatekamwa and Nsamba from Kassanda. Their job is to disrupt us. They want to eat from where they have not worked,” he said.

Buganda region is one of the areas where Kyagulanyi’s stronghold is located and the area is expected to give a hard time to the ruling NRM presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2021 polls.

However, speaking to youth leaders from the Mubende greater region which is part of Buganda, Museveni said he would support them to canvass votes in a bid to ensure they defeat the opposition.

He insisted that the job should start now to ensure the NRM wins in Buganda region where the opposition, especially the National Unity Platform seems to enjoy considerable support.

“Uprooting NUP? We are going to start it. You go to those people and talk to them. Those intimidating you should be recorded so we arrest them,” he said.

Achievements

The Greater Mubende leaders represented by Mubende district Woman MP, Benny Namugwanya applauded government for a number of roads tarmacked in the region as well as several other government projects put in place.

“We thank you for Mubende regional referral hospital, Mityana district hospital, Mubende-Kakumiro-Kagadi and the Mityana municipality roads,” she noted.

Namugwanya however asked Museveni to deal with the issue of evictions in the region.

“Over 70% of the people in Mubende sit on land owned by absentee landlords. People are being evicted and others are on tenterhooks for fear of being evicted. We ask for more money in the land fund to pay for the land and people are resettled,”Namugwanya said.

She noted that whereas there is the Bibanja loan initiative in post bank where people are asked to form associations and get loans, it has not been successful due to the high-interest rates on the loans.

“The maize and bean farmers can’t afford the 20% per annum interest rate,”Namugwanya noted.