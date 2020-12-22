Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has taken over as the commander of the elite Special Forces Command with a message to his soldiers to jealously uphold the ideals of the force.

Kainerugaba, who is serving his second stint as head of SFC, thanked the president for entrusting him with another opportunity to lead the SFC which he said he has been close to for about 35 years.

He also thanked the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, for making time to preside over the hand over ceremony that happened at the newly commissioned SFC headquarters in Entebbe.

Kainerugaba congratulated the outgoing SFC commander Maj Gen James Birungi for a job well done.

He noted that Birungi executed his tasks with distinction, urging him to keep it up in all his future assignments.

“I want to tell you all officers today that we are going to continue achieving great things. We are not going to let down our great predecessors and the great name of SFC,” Kainerugaba said emphatically.

He used the function to assure the CDF that during this “electioneering season, the SFC will play its full role in providing security for our people. We have done it in the past and we are going to do it again.”

Commenting about the Covid-19 situation in the country, Kainerugaba said that it is not the first time the country is dealing with diseases.

“it won’t stop us from doing our work. The security forces working together will perform their historical responsibility and ensure our citizens vote peacefully and go about their day to day lives without any disturbances,”he noted.

Speaking at the same function, the CDF Gen Muhoozi congratulated Kainerugaba for catching the eye of the president who reappointed him.

Muhoozi commended the new SFC commander for establishing a strong foundation for the elite force, saying that Kainerugaba midwifed the SFC, left it to do other things and the formation continued to grow.

“The test of his investment in this is that he left and it stood on its own. That is the test of the durability of an idea. He started it, he grew it and then other people took it up and here we are—it’s one of the exemplar of how well public institutions should be managed,” the CDF noted.

During his initial seven-year tour of duty as the SFC commander, Kainerugaba was hailed for championing a number of training initiatives aimed at equipping soldiers with skills as well as establishing infrastructural projects for the welfare of his soldiers among others.

One of the projects started by Kainerugaba is the new headquarters of the Special Forces Command.

During its commissioning recently, the president commended the SFC leadership for frugal spending. The new magnificent building is named “General Yoweri Museveni House.”