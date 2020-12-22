Transport minister General Katumba Wamala has described flying into the country on Uganda Airlines airbus as one of the greatest moments of his life.

General Katumba Wamala was part of a continent of Ugandan government officials who flew to Toulouse in France to officially witness final touches on the plane for chartering to Uganda.

A team of 30 government officials including Ministry of Works officials, Civil Aviation Authority officials, Ministry of Finance, and pilots travelled to France to witness the ceremony.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the chief guest as Uganda receives her first Airbus -A330-800neo of the two purchased from the aircraft manufacturer today.

After taking a selfie in his seat on the new plane, General Wamala tweeted, “Morn . I woke up to a very Nice Feeling that I was in our Airbus not any other carrier but Uganda Airlines!!! God Bless our Nation.”

The airbus is part of the Ugandan government’s efforts to rebuild the country’s aviation services after years of the country not having a national airline.

General Wamala as the works and transport minister has been at the forefront of advocating for the revival of the Uganda Airlines. Wamala and President Museveni have argued that a national airline will cut on transport costs for Ugandan citizens.

It is expected to also to be a boon to the tourism sector once people can travel freely after the novel Coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.