National Unity Platform Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine found resistance in incumbent and National Resistance Movement flag bearer Yoweri Museveni’s home districts of Kiruhura and Kazo.

Kyagulanyi could neither campaign in Kiruhura nor in Kazo after he found residents disinterested in his message.

A jolly Kyagulanyi stuck to his car’s rooftop, singing songs in Runyankore and waving randomly but the people raised the thump, a sign of the NRM party.

In other areas, locals clad in NRM T-shirts displayed Museveni’s posters while cars dashed through the town honking loudly with Museveni’s posters plastered all over.

“We have grown up knowing Mzee (Museveni) he is the only one we will vote. Bobi Wine should go get his crown from Magere or the Ghetto,” One of the residents said.

“This is a yellow district, and Kyugalanyi should not expect a vote,” he added.

Kyagulanyi blamed his miserable welcome on intimidation by security officers and leaders on the locals. He claimed that his supporters were beaten and barred from accessing him.

“This is Rushere and Kazo, Gen Museveni’s home towns in Kiruhura district where he has been getting 100% of the vote. Apparently, every registered voter has been voting for him (including the dead). Today on our arrival, we received overwhelming love from the masses who came to welcome us. The RDC could not stomach the humiliation and decided to block us from accessing the venue where we were meant to address the people, we ended up addressing them as we moved out of town. The police and military had to beat the youth in the area to stop them from showing us support,” he said.

Welcomed in Ibanda

On arrival at Ssaza grounds in Ibanda District, Kyagulanyi was welcomed by supporters and he addressed a sizeable rally.

“As it has become their norm, the police and military sealed off Ibanda town and intimidated people from coming to listen to our message of freedom. It is only the brave ones that attended our campaign today, so that means that in Ibanda the brave ones are so many,” he said.

At the same venue, locals donated him money and also gave him another name.

“Even if Mr Museveni keeps saying we’re funded by foreigners, all our fuel for today was bought by the people of Ibanda, and we also have some balance to eat chicken today,” he added.

Kyagulanyi used the opportunity to tell the people of Ibanda that when he overthrows Museveni, he will keep him as an advisor to the government.

Shunned in Kamwenge

Kyuagulanyi’s troubles stretched to the next day (Tuesday) after his first rally in Kamwenge was shunned by locals.

While chest-thumping about Kyagulanyi’s misery, Minister Frank Tumwebaze who hails from Kamwenge thanked the people for welcoming “Bobi Wine without any fracas”.

“Thank u Kamwenge for peacefully welcoming presidential candidates @PatrickAmuriat & @HEBobiwine yesterday & today respectively without any fracas that they always want to attract attention. We shall gift them votes they deserve on Jan 14th as we #Secureyourfuture #VoteM72021,” he tweeted.

However, some locals interviewed by pro-Bobi Wine media platform Map Media claimed that they feared to turn up for his rally because Tumwebaze had threatened to arrest them.