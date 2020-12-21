A group of women heading different companies and organizations have launched a campaign called “every mother counts” to reduce on the number of women dying while giving birth.

Speaking at the launch of this programme, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Diana Atwine said that Uganda has made significant improvements towards maternal healthcare. Constant emphasis has been placed on investment in maternal care and neonatal specialized treatment.

She added that all these efforts are aimed at ensuring that women have access to quality and advanced health care services.

“We would like to appreciate all the private companies that have continuously supported health care sector especially the nurses and midwives. It is our responsibility to ensure that all our health frontline workers are taken care of,” she added.

Mrs Anne Juuko, Stanbic Chief Executive, says all life starts at birth and the life of every mother counts.

She added that, “We have started this campaign in which we intend to ensure that government hospitals have proper lifesaving equipment, individual mothers receive proper care during their pregnancy period and ensure that doctors, midwives and nurses are appreciated, comfortable and enjoy delivering quality services to these mothers.”

The campaign started with Kawempe hospital which is the biggest maternal referral hospital. It oversees 1000 mothers from across the country per week. However, the hospital has the capacity of only 200 beds and continue to tackle other issues affecting the health care sector.