Uganda expects to receive the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in May or June 2021,the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba revealed on Sunday.

Through a press statement, Nabakooba called upon Ugandans to ensure that they stay alive up to the point when the vaccines become available.

“Uganda expects to obtain he first batch of Covid-19 vaccine by May or June 2021. Priority will be given to front line health workers, the elderly and people with existing health conditions” Nabakooba said.

She noted that if someone happens to contract the virus at this time, there is a high chance that he or she may not be able to survive given the fact that all the treatment centres are full to capacity.

Nabakooba said that there will not be any lockdown during the festive season apart from the existing curfew and other SOPs.

She urged Ugandans to stay away from any form of festive temptations that could expose them to contracting the virus.

“Discotheques and music concerts are still under lock and not allowed to operate. For those travelling, ensure that you follow all the guidance on masks and social distancing,” said Nabakooba.

She called upon all leaders in the markets to restore the hand washing facilities that existed earlier in the year.

“I know people will be rushing to the salons for haircuts, all those using public taxis and buses, take extra caution,” she said.

She mourned the death of Uganda’s second deputy Prime Minister, Haji Ali Kirunda Kivejinja who according to President Museveni, died of covid-19

“Kivejinja has been a temple of wisdom that provided regular guidance to government. Uganda has lost a strong cadre,a strong Pan Africanist who believed in a strong and unified Africa,” she said.