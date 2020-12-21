LC Waikiki, one of the world’s leading fashion retail brands, has opened its store at Acacia Mall in Kampala.

Opening this store makes Uganda the second country in East Africa where LC Waikiki expands its brand.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sedah Kucuk, one of the brainchild founders of LC Waikiki said that this is part of its Africa growth strategy and in line with its mission ‘Everyone Deserves to Dress Well’.

The retail giant, according to Sebdah, is currently operating in 47 countries, 312 different cities on 3 continents and has almost 50,000 employees.

“Uganda is the latest country to join our portfolio. Entry into the Ugandan market is seen as a step towards increasing LC Waikiki’s footprint in Africa,” Sebdah said.

The Turkish brand’s target, according to Sebdah, is to have more than 1500 stores all over the world by the end of 2023.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Uganda, H.E Kerem Alp who also graced the opening ceremony said that despite the challenges in doing business this year due to COVID-19, Uganda and Turkish authorities are still committed to seeing that Ugandans have access to Turkey’s high-quality products.

“We have been giving many Ugandans visas to go to Turkey for garment shopping and unfortunately due to COVID-19 many may not be able to go to Turkey now or in the near future, this is why we have now bought you the best of Turkey right here,” Ambassador Kerem said.

The Ambassador said that Turkey is strategically located in the midst of Europe and Asia which allows it to enjoy top quality European products that are sold at cheap Asian prices.

According to the Ambassador, LC Waikiki has set the goal of affordable fashion beyond Turkish borders by connecting with various cultures in different markets.

“They are committed to providing customers from all age groups with products that are suitable for their style and budget,” he added.

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both in Turkey and abroad. It opened its first store outside Turkey in 2009 in Romania, and since then has expanded rapidly across the globe.

About LC Waikiki

