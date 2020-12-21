A police patrol van that was deployed to chase after Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat swerved off the road and overturned, leaving occupants injured and their target Amuriat as a first-hand witness.

The vehicle that had police officers and army officers failed to break after the driver lost control of the van, plunging into a roadside swamp, leaving the officers wailing for help.

Among the injured are three police officers and two UPdF officers.

The accident happened at Kyatega Village in Kyegegwa where POA is due to comb for votes.

As has been the case, Police were in a cat and mouse game with Amuriat, and in a dash to block his access, their vehicle gave way, leaving Amuriat and the group with no option but to stop their journey and run to their rescue.

“Our team had to actively involve in evacuating the victims. Building A New Uganda,” a member of Amuriat’s team said.