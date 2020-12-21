The National Resistance Movement(NRM) secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, has said the late Ali Kirunda Kivejinja was a true patriot, nationalist and Pan-Africanist, whose character and way of life was an embodiment of the four principles of the party.

Kivejinja who was the second deputy prime minister died of Covid-19 last week at Mulago Referral hospital.

In her condolence message, Lumumba said the late has been able to blend his rich and diverse political credentials for the good of his country.

“Throughout his distinguished and illustrious political career, he has been a fighter against bad governance, a factor that primed him as one of the longest serving cadres in the National Resistance Movement’s struggle for the socio-economic transformation of society,”said Lumumba.

She said Kivejinja was a man who stood by his word and practiced what he preached.

“He always ‘walked the talk’ in everything that he believed in, even if he was alone in that belief. He was honest and trustworthy and lived a simple life; and abhorred laziness and wastefulness; which is a rare commodity in Uganda today,”she said.

She noted that the late was always on “standby” for any mobilisation, deployment and was a very dependable cadre.

“At a personal level, the Rt.Hon. Ali Kirunda Kivejinja was always available for me to consult, to laugh and joke with, a shoulder that I could lean on and has been a great anchor that has kept me politically and mentally “sober” even amidst extreme provocation and intrigue,”she said.

Lumumba said Kivejinja has been the natural voice of reason in the Central Executive Committee of the National Resistance Movement.

“Whenever contentious issues arose, he was always espousing the ‘correct line’ and consistently reminding the leadership of where the National Resistance Movement came from, where it was now and which direction it should take in order to secure the future,”she said.