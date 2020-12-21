Supreme Court Justice, Mike Chibita, has commended the Industrial Court, which specialises in labour and employment matters, for its high success rate despite its procedural challenges and resource limitations.

He made the remarks during the Annual Court Open Day at the Ntinda Vocational Training Institute.

“The court has been able to achieve a lot despite its limited presence in the country. In the year under discussion, you all agree with me that Industrial Court has completed a huge number of cases through sessions carried out in many parts of the country,” he said.

Chibita also commended the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for its unwavering support to the court.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Aggrey David Kibenge applauded the court’s administration for its transparency and efficiency.

“The court has built a strong reputation of trust, one that has made workers and employees to come to the court expecting nothing but justice,” he said.

The head of the Industrial Court, Justice Ruhinda Asaph Ntegye, observed that the theme of the event was premised on the goal of enhancing speedy dispensation of labour justice through e-justice.

In a bid to make labour justice accessible and less expensive,Ruhinda said that the court had set up nine sub registries in High Courts circuits as collecting centres for case.

These include at Masaka, Mbarara, Fort Portal, Mubende, Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Mbale and Jinja.

He said there were plans to open more sub-registries and circuits as they also wait for the appointment of three more judges to the Court as approved by Cabinet, so as to improve the Court’s effectiveness.

The Court’s Registrar, Sylvia Nabaggala, said the Industrial Court has so far registered 4,042 cases since 2014 when it was operationalised.