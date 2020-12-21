Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi Sabiiti has officially handed over office to the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech.

At a function held at the police headquarters in Naguru on Monday morning and attended by mostly senior officers, Maj.Gen.Muzeeyi highlighted key achievements in the two years since his appointment as deputy police chief.

“in 2019 we defeated and busted 10 additional organized criminal syndicates and in total, we have been able to defeat 28 organised criminal syndicates,” Sabiiti said.

He noted that the general crime rate has greatly reduced since his appointment in 2018, adding that having realized that the biggest contributor to the crime was thefts; they targeted markets of stolen items.

“We also targeted profiled hardcore criminals known to operate in the various parts of the country especially the Kampala Metropolitan Area and a number of them were arrested.

Speaking about his successor, Maj.Gen.Sabiiti hailed Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech, also known as the Lion of Mogadishu as a key performer wherever he has been deployed.

“He is a person I have known for long as a patriot and committed servant to his country,”Sabiiti said of the new Deputy Police chief.

Speaking of his new assignment, the new deputy Police chief applauded President Museveni for entrusting him with the new role that he said he would perform to the best of his abilities.

“I promise to work with the team I have found in police to ensure security of our people and their property, “Maj.Gen.Lokech said during the function, adding that he will build on the foundation by his predecessors.

The new Deputy Inspector General of Police said that only teamwork will ensure the force reach greater heights in ensuring law and order in the country, adding that there is need to support each other.

“I thank my predecessor for the good job he has done in the Police since he took over and I promise to continue from where he stopped. I have not come as an expert but with teamwork, we shall make it.”