Retired Justice Albert Rugadya Atwooki, has been appointed chairperson of the Citizenship and Immigration Board.

Justice Rugadya, formerly the Resident Judge Masindi High Court, officially took over office from the acting chairperson, Mariam Amoit who stayed on as a board member.

He was sworn in last week by Justice Emmanuel Baguma who urged him to continue being an ambassador for the Judiciary.

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office, Rugadya thanked the president for his appointment.

“This appointment came as surprise to me,” he said.

He called on the other members of the board to serve with diligence, honesty and integrity as he appealed for full support from the Internal Affairs ministry and the directorate.

“We request for full facilitation to the board to be enabled to fully perform its roles. I call for patience and cooperation,” he said.

The permanent secretary of the Internal Affairs ministry, Dr Benon Mutambi expressed hope in the board and its new leadership to serve Ugandans with honesty and diligence.

The functions of the board according to the Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act include; registering and issuing of the national identity cards to citizens of Uganda, issuing of Uganda passports and other travel documents and granting and cancelling citizenship by registration and naturalisation.