The National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that he sympathises with President Museveni for calling NUP supporters fools.

President Museveni while campaigning in Hoima said that supporters of the NUP presidential candidate are fools because they do not know the history of Uganda.

While campaigning in Mbarara, Kyagulanyi responded to Museveni, saying that old age is likely catching up with him.

“I want to quote President Museveni. He one time said that age affects the body and mental facilities. At my age, (President) Museveni went to the bush. I am a presidential candidate and for a president to say that supporters of a candidate who is not him are fools, it is really saddening. I sympathise with him,”Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that President Museveni can buy some of his supporters but he can not buy all of them because their resolve is much more than money.

“Money can not solve all our problems. Buying a few people will not put medicine in the hospitals,” Kyagulanyi added.

On Sunday, Kyagulanyi also opened the NUP office in Mbarara before campaigning in the same area amidst tight security.

This week, Kyagulanyi is expected to hold campaigns in Kiruhura Kazo, Kitagwenda and Ibanda districts.