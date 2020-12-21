The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr Kizza Besigye has said with government response towards Covid-19 in disarray, Ugandans ought to know that they are on their own when it comes to fighting the pandemic.

According to Besigye, Uganda’s huge health sector problems such as pervasive corruption, bad governance, mistakes in Covid-19 response, including holding general elections, can’t be changed at the moment.

“Deaths due to Covid-19 in Uganda are escalating.The dead include prominent political, religious, business and military leaders.The latest and most senior government official to die is the second Deputy Premier, Ali Kirunda Kivejinja,”he wrote.

Besigye said the pandemic has claimed the lives of prominent people therefore Ugandans should not expect help from the government to curb and contain the spread of the pandemic.

“My thoughts, prayers and sympathy go out to the bereaved families and communities. It’s necessary to reflect on what’s happening and what needs to be done as this year inches to a close,”he added.

He tipped Ugandans on how they can always continue to protect themselves against the pandemic as they usher in the new year.

“Avoid getting/spreading Covid-19 by personal hygiene, wearing a face mask, physical spacing and self-isolation,”he said.

He urged Ugandans to always protect the highly vulnerable and those having chronic diseases like heart disease, high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes, cancer and conditions affecting immune system.

“These should work from home as far as possible, avoid visits or mixing with the young. Christmas may become especially dangerous for them due to visitors,”he stated.

He urged the population to promote personal immunity by eating balanced diet of natural foods and avoid sugary drinks and foods among others.

“If you develop fever (high temperature) or chest pain on top of some of these symptoms- dry cough, sore throat, tiredness, aches and pains, headache, diarrhoea, loss of taste or smell, inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis), see a doctor immediately,”he advised.