The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that all arriving and departing travellers through Entebbe Airport will now be limited to at least two escorts, including the driver of the car that picks or drops them.

In a public notice dated December 18, 2020, CAA announced ever since the airport reopened for passenger planes in October, there have been an increase in the number of passengers that are accessing the Entebbe International Airport and in light of increasing COVID-19 cases, more Standard Operating Procedures had to be issued.

“With effect from Saturday, December, 19 2020, departing and arriving passengers will only be dropped or picked from the airport by at most two people, including the driver of the car in order to avoid unnecessary crowding at the airport,” CCA management announced in a notice.

CAA said that vehicles with more than the authorised number of people will not be allowed to access the airport.

For departing passengers, CAA said that these will be required to possess an authentic and valid negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test certificate issued within 120 hours from the time of sample collection to the time of boarding the aircraft even if the country the passenger is going to does not require it.

“The PCR test certificate should be accompanied with a receipt from the test centre or laboratory,” CAA said.

Arriving passengers, according to CCA, will also be required to have an authentic and valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin issued with 120 hours from the time of sample collection to time of boarding.