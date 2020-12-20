Jamila Kariisa

This year has not been an easy one, but thanks to Taibah International School’s critical thinkers we were able to keep studying even when most of our colleagues from other schools are still home until further notice. I remember the day President Museveni said schools should be locked down, our headteacher thought it would be like two weeks or a month at most, but shock on us! We have been under lockdown at home for almost ten months.

I remember the week when schools closed, many of us were in theatre practice and suddenly, we all had to go and listen to the president and find out what he had to communicate to the public.

I have a faint memory of what exactly happened after the address because it all happened so fast. One minute, the headteacher was telling us we will be back in a month and now we have spent about ten months at home.

These are some of the untold effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on the education sector.

First, there has been loss of jobs/employment opportunities because some teachers in some schools lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondly, there have been limited facilities for learning leading to a high rate of school dropout because some students have lost interest in education, some people have not even studied ever since schools closed, not to mention the early marriages and pregnancies. Worst of all is the sudden loss of lives, among others.

I finally want to thank Taibah International School for thinking of a solution as quickly as possible. It took a while to adapt to the online studies (the new normal) and I believe everyone knows what I am talking about when I say there have been Wi-fi/ data problems or even difficulty with the microphone or camera.

However, we have gladly adapted to and embraced the new normal.

The author is a Year 9 student at Taibah International School