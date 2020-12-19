Jackqueline Sebunya, a water vendor and resident of Wabigalo in Kibuli, a Kampala suburb was the first winner of a brand new Boda Boda in the ongoing Africell load and ride promotion.

The Africell load and ride promotion seeks to engage and reward loyal Africell subscribers with new Boda Bodas.

The mechanics of the promotion are simply that every time a customer loads airtime worth Shs5,000, they are automatically entered into a draw to win a brand new motorbike. The more entries one has, the more their chances of winning.

‘I am so excited with this new motorbike that I have won and I pray the Lord blesses Africell for their generous heart. I am definitely going to start a new business which will improve the life of my family plus easing the cost of transportation that I have been incurring,” Sebunya said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Africell Uganda Public Relations Officer, Edgar Karamagi said the ongoing promotion is one of the ways of appreciating and changing the lives of Ugandans.

“Sebunya epitomizes our basic intent in beginning this promotion. We sought to put the harshness of 2020 behind us, even for a little while, as we reward the men and women who have supported us through this time. I encourage those on the sidelines, who think that this is not real to take a chance and participate in this promotion. Any loading of airtime worth Shs5000 automatically enters you into the draw,” he said.