A few artistes and celebrities have rushed to the rescue of Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool following a scathing cibre attack from Nigerian upcoming singer Temilade Openyi also known as Tems and her manager.

Tems, her manager and another Nigerian musician Omah Lay were arrested following and illegal concert in Munyonyo which according to the Uganda Police, was in violation of the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures.

The three were arraigned before court and remanded to Kitalya and Kigo Prisons before the DPP dropped their charges on Tuesday and they left the country.

In a series of tweets, Tems has pinned Bebe Cool of being behind their arrest.

“Your friend broke into our room and took us after you called. Only for me to see you in the DPO’s office, chilling and laughing with him. Lmao in my presence and you thought I would sit there and allow you to speak to me. You are worse than…,” Tems said in a tweet.

In a defence for Bebe Cool, Radio talent Joel Isabirye said Tems and manager have no right to rinse Bebe Cool in all manner of insults since he is an elder and they were in the wrong.

“They should know that their artists who violated the COVID-19 protocols in Uganda were only freed to save the MAMA awards not because they were not guilty of endangering the lives of Ugandans,” Isabirye claimed.

Isabirye said presidential candidates who are more important to the sociocultural, economic and political affairs of Uganda have also been detained for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“Even miniscule sex parties of 40 people and scantily populated bars have been reined in by police for violating the same protocols,” he said.

“Bebe Cool did not lead to their arrests. He protested the double standards of permitting a concert when other concerts have been banned and artists like many citizens are bearing the brunt of months of no income. If we want a deeper critique of the issues in the Nigerian Music Industry, we can offer them shortly. For now, Bebe Cool should be left in peace!!!!” he added.

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye was also quick to support Bebe Cool, telling Tems and manager off.

Big Eye reminded the two that they are not bigger than Uganda and that the country has rules.

“Uganda has rules, it is not your bedroom,” Big Eye said.

Comedian Patrick Idringi alias Salvador also weighed in, saying eh stands with Bebe Cool

“We only have one @BebeCoolUG – He’s bound to make mistakes but he’s ours, Yes he’s going to fuck up, yes he will anger some people but I choose the good he’s done over his moments of weakness. Thank you for being my friend Big Size – I will always respect you for that,” he said.