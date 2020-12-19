Sadolin Paint Uganda has donated 1600 litres of paint worth Shs 28 million to the UPDF.

The donation was received by the Chief of Civil and Military Co-operation, Brigadier General Emmanuel Rwashande.

The donation comprising Vinyl Silk and Weather Guard type of paint was handed over by the Sadolin Uganda Sales Manager, Ashish Devani at a function held at their head offices in Namanve, Mukono District.

Rwashande thanked the management and staff of Sadolin Paint for their generous contribution towards supporting the UPDF .

“Your response will strengthen our efforts as UPDF as we pay back our people in form of quick impact projects,” Rwashande said.

He noted that while the NRA/UPDF has been able to transform from a guerrilla force to a regular and professional army, it is incumbent upon the UPDF as a peoples’ army to always give back to the people.

He thanked them for their contribution and roles towards the liberation struggles adding that this is built on the strong foundations of civil military relations the force has with the people.

Devani noted that as Sadolin Uganda they are proud to partner with UPDF and to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility.