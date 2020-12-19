President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who is also the NRM presidential candidate has been given Akiiki as his pet name by the leaders from Bunyoro sub-region as he begins campaigns in the region.

On Friday, the leaders led by the Buyanja West Member of Parliament, Matia Kasaija handed Museveni a number of royal regalia including a drum, spear and shield as a symbol of acceptance and support towards the forthcoming election.

“Akiiki were protectors of the king. We want you to protect the country against any harm. The shield and spear will enable you fight whoever tries to attack Uganda. Sound the drum every morning so that whenever we hear it, we join you working for the country,”Kasaija said.

Speaking to the party leaders from Kibaale, Kagadi and Kakumiro districts, the President accepted their request but told them that it is the Uganda Petroleum Institute in Kigumba that will be turned into a public university in Bunyoro, with constituent colleges in other districts in the region.

“On the issue of a public university for Bunyoro, we have started with Kigumba Petroleum Institute as the University of Bunyoro. We have agreed in principle that we shall start a public university per zone and that is not a big problem. The University of Bunyoro can have branches in every district,”Museveni said.

The President told the meeting that Uganda has risen from the ruins of a failed state to build capacity to do everything it wants, provided it is done in a planned manner.

“Uganda is one of the few countries in Africa that can ably defend itself. Others have to turn to United Nations for protection. How can you bring United Nations here as if we can’t defend ourselves,” Museveni told the leaders.

The NRM presidential candidate noted that all the achievements can be pegged to the wise decisions they took after capturing power in 1986.

The President didn’t finish his speech without reminding the leaders of the need to ensure people are involved in wealth creation so that they have something to eat but also money in their pockets.

He asked the leaders to be change agents by leading the movement to advocate for working for both the stomach and the pockets but with a proper calculation.

“I want to emphasize attitude change. You, the literate people should help the illiterates in the villages change their attitude towards wealth creation. Educate them about the four-acre model farming,” he said.

The Kakumiro district woman MP, Robinah Nabbanja said Greater Kibaale area has every reason to voting the ruling NRM government into power.

“We have achieved a lot including first-class tarmac roads from Kakumiro to Buhimba, Kagadi to Hoima and other roads in a motorable state. A number of health centres have been constructed in the past four years, electricity extended to various sub-counties and villages. Even where it has not reached, there is hope to extend it,” Nabbanja said at the sidelines of the meeting.

The Kakumiro Woman MP, who also doubles as the State Minister for Health in charge of general duties mentioned piped water as another achievement in the term that is soon ending.

Nabbanja, however, noted that Kibaale and Kakumiro which are still new districts need hospitals each adding that their only hope is in the NRM presidential candidate.

“All we have is because of his wise decisions. Soon our oil will be out and we hope to develop more due to revenues from it. We believe it is only President Museveni who can guarantee the security of that oil and benefit from it when he is in power.”