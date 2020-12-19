Second Deputy Prime Minister Ali Kirunda Kivejinja has succumbed to COVID-19.

According to sources close to Kivejinja, he died Saturday evening (5:20pm) at Mulago hospital where he has been under care.

Ali Kirunda Kivejinja, is a veteran Ugandan politician and senior presidential advisor to the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni.

He is the Second Deputy Prime Minister.

When Nile Post contacted the office of the Prime Minister, it was confirmed that indeed Kivejinja has passed on.

“We shall release a statement shortly,” Prime Minister’s office told Nile Post.