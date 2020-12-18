Days after the Namutumba district LC 5 chairman Hajji Saleh Kumbunga died of what is suspected to be COVID-19 effects, seven members of staff have tested positive for the same disease.

Namutumba district headquarters have been closed, as a result.

The seven members of staff tested positive following a test conducted on all the district employees last week.

The deputy chief administrative officer Namutumba, Benard Okello said the district headquarters would only be opened after fumigation by medical personnel from the Ministry of Health national COVID-19 task force.

Okello said the seven members of staff have been asked to quarantine at home as they receive treatment. They have been strongly advised not to interact with family members or the public as much as possible.

He also asked all other Namutumba district staff workers to stay at home for the next two weeks as the offices are thoroughly fumigated.

Okello urged members of the public to ensure they observe standard operating procedures (SOPS) like observing social distancing besides frequently washing hands or using alcohol based sanitizers as a way of avoiding contracting the COVID-19 virus.

“This disease is real but some people think it’s politics,“ he said.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Namutumba, Sempala Kigozi who is also the chairperson COVID-19 district task force, appealed to those who have tested positive for the virus to respect their self-isolation period. He said this would protect their loved ones and the public from the disease.

He revealed the district COVID-19 task force recently conducted tests on a total of 234 people and 65 of these tested positive. To his shock, some of these people have continued to mingle freely with the public.

“We have continuously told them to undergo isolation but they instead tell us that its not COVID-19 but they are instead being bewitched, “ he said. He decried this ignorance and respect for the SOPs to stem the spread of the disease.