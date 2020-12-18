President Museveni has for the first time commented on the latest changes in the Uganda Police Force.

Earlier this week, the President, who is also the commander in chief appointed Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech who had been in South Sudan on a special mission as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police to replace Maj.Gen.Muzeyi Sabiiti who was sent to the army headquarters awaiting redeployment.

Speaking to NRM leaders on Friday at Bujuni Primary School grounds in Kibaale town council as he started his campaigns in Bunyoro sub-region, Museveni said he was not happy with the way police was handling matters.

“Police had died. They had got some weevils and I made some changes. For the Police, I have told them I won’t tolerate this nonsense anymore. Anyone who can’t defend the people should go home and rear goats,” he said.

Museveni’s remarks came after complaints by Kakumiro Woman MP, Robinah Nabbanja to him that cattle were being stolen in the area and in response, Museveni blamed the police for not doing their job well.

The President’s comments come at a few minutes after the vetting of Maj.Gen.Paul Lokech by Parliament on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, the changes in the Police Force were informed by the failure by the law and enforcement body to handle the November 18 and 19 protests that stemmed from the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine.

In his radio message, Museveni expressed displeasure at the way the protests were handled by police but on the other side heaped praise on the UPDF for helping calm the situation.

According to the latest government report, 54 people, most of whom were protesters were killed in the two-day protests that broke out in various town centres following Kyagulanyi’s arrest over violation of Coronavirus guidelines.

The President has throughout his campaigns preached against holding of mass rallies but also warned protesters that they would face the wrath of the law.