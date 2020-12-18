As the festive season kicks in, the police in Kampala have warned event organisers against staging parties during this period.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, tough action shall be taken against both organisers and revellers who will be arrested taking part in any music show.

“We have read, listened and seen several advertisements both online and traditional media advertising parties in different places like hotels, beaches and other open arenas. Please don’t organise them,” said Onyango in a statement released on Thursday.

He said the ministry of Health guidelines and SOPs on Covid-19 still stand.

“The Public Health (Control of covid-19) rules, 2020, that was put in place to fight the spread of Coronavirus is still in operation.We want to warn the organisers of these parties to desist from breaking the law and stop advertising for the events,”he noted.

Onyango appealed to members of the public to report any party or event that breaches the Covid-19 regulations.

“We also warn any person that will attend such events that they will be arrested for breaching the law,”he said.