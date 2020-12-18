By Fredrick Kalyango

VENUE: MTN OMONDI STADIUM

TIME and DATE : Friday, December 18, 4PM

A few days from a 2-1 away loss against Sports Club Villa, the 13 time Uganda Premier league champions are set to host rivals URA FC in a match to be broadcasted live on Sanyuka TV from the MTN Omondi stadium. The visitors won their last game 2-0 against Bul FC.

Under Sam Ssimbwa, URA FC have grown to become a bogey side for my Mutebi’s team. Last season, the taxmen collected four points off the eventual runners up.

In the 2018/19 season, KCCA FC piped URA FC on the road while the tax collectors humbled them 2-1 in lugogo.

The two sides have the some of the best strikers in the country’s top division. Current top scorer Brian Aheebwa will be hoping to keep his touch for the hosts. With a tally of six goals so far, the former Mbarara city striker seems to have settled in fast at his new home and the visitors must know.

Sam Senyonjo who returns after limping off in the 2-1 loss to Villa has been scoring goals for fun since the start of the season. His five goals in four outings make him second top scorer and his partnership with Aheebwa can potentially cause trouble for URA FC’s fairly solid defense that has only let in two goals in four games.

KCCA FC is hoping for the return of Sadat Anaku who will be subjected to a late fitness test but the team welcomes back Sam Ssenyonjo although he limped off during a 2-1 defeat against SC Villa in Bombo. Bright Anukani, Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, Moses Aliro and John Revita are yet to return.

Cromwell Rwothomio and Jackson Nunda remain out for URA FC due to COVID 19 while Ivan Ntege and Michael Birungi have been omitted from the squad. The positive for Simbwa is that goal machine Stephen Mukwala in his goalscoring mood and has netted three so far including a brace in their last win over Bul FC.

On the positive side, Simbwa welcomes back the left footed Moses Sseruyidde and Hudu Mulikyi.

During their pre-match press conference yesterday, Mike Mutebi emphasized that he will demand a reaction from his boys following their previous loss.

“We are coming from a loss while our opponents come with a boost from a comfortable win, but this should not be an excuse for poor results by my boys. I want them to motivate themselves and return to winning ways. I want all the three points although I know that our opponents are tough”, Mike Mutebi told this website.

Sam SSimbwa the URA head coach says that his team is in good shape for the match and he hopes for the best from the encounter.

“My team is in good condition and we have at least maintained a no loss record. We are going to play from away which makes the match more complicated for us but I we shall collect something good will be collected from Lugogo. ”, Ssimbwa said.

KCCA FC is currently second on the pile with nine points while URA FC are fourth a point shy.

