Kyotera Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Robina Ssentongo Nakasirye has succumbed to COVID-19.

The legislator’s death has been announced by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga while while opening the Friday Parliamentary sitting. The details on her burial arrangements are yet to be released.

Ssentongo was the first woman MP of Kyotera district, created after the 2016 elections. The Democratic Party member was contesting for the same seat in the forthcoming 2021 general election. We have been told that she has been down for the past week.

Ssentongo becomes the third MP in the 10th Parliament to succumb to Covid-19.

In September, Pallisa Woman MP, Faith Alupo succumbed to the virus and last month, Covid-19 claimed Kamuli Woman MP, Rehema Watongola