Musician Ronald Mayinja has defended himself following a video that circulated on social media showing him puffing weed with a group of President Museveni’s supporters.

In the video, Mayinja was seen asking for weed from one of the many supporters before he took a puff as he danced along his ‘Mzeei Akalulu’ song.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, the singer said that he does not smoke weed and that he was only carrying out research on why the youth smoke.

VIDEO: ‘I don’t smoke weed, I was just doing research about it’, musician Ronald Mayinja defends self over puffing at his President Museveni’s campaign trail. #NBSUncut #NBSKatchUp #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/4hK8y2ikbX — NBS Television (@nbstv) December 17, 2020

“I don’t smoke weed. I was only making research on why people smoke,” Mayinja said in defence.

Mayinja said that he was trying to associate himself with the youth so that they can listen to him and trust him to be one of them.

“I asked them to stop smoking and they told me that they will reduce. I had to do it to win their trust,” Mayinja said.

Mayinja said that he concluded his research and will now hand over the report to government so that their issues are looked into.