Equity Bank Uganda on Thursday unveiled a new identity, at Kampala Serena Hotel, in line with Equity Group Holdings’ ongoing transformation journey.

The new identity is aimed at creating a sustainable growth path and service delivery in today’s dynamic financial services environment.

Going forward, Equity Bank Uganda will present itself as a unified brand, with one basket of products and services under one roof.

From an identity perspective, the new logo now features “Equity” without an entity name such as Bank to signify a one-stop-shop and a consolidated business model for its inclusive range of financial services.

Commenting on the launch of the new identity, managing director Equity Uganda, Samuel Kirubi said that the new look is symbolic of Equity’s next phase of transformation to a unified brand offering integrated financial services in line with its vision of championing the socio-economic prosperity of the people of Africa.

“From tomorrow, you will see the new look signage in our branches, as part of our transformation program. Equity will roll out its refreshed look in all its physical outlets and digital banking platforms, social media assets, websites, mobile applications, mobile banking platform, online banking portals ATM screens,” he said.

Kirubi said the new look signals Equity’s commitment to an enhanced customer experience.

“We are constantly innovating to make the customer journey simpler and easier and to ensure that our offerings are constantly relevant to the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers”, he added.

Equity Group Holdings Plc CEO and Managing Director Dr James Mwangi noted: “The operating environment has changed, with the most dramatic shift being customers changing needs and aspirations in line with changing lifestyle brought about by technological advancements”.