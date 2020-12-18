The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has cautioned Ugandans against risking their life for politicians ahead of the 2021 general polls.

He made the remarks while delivering his Christmas message at the Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat.

Kaziimba said only Jesus died for the sins of the world and only he is worth following to the point of death.

“We need to also recognise that politicians are not worth dying for. Politicians can’t die for the sins of the world. So don’t put your life on the line for them! Only Jesus died for the sins of the world,”he warned.

He noted that elected leaders are important in any country’s governance and Christians are called to exercise their electoral responsibilities.

He warned the citizens against selling their votes over small promises made by some politicians.

“We ask you, our fellow Ugandans, to not allow yourselves to be manipulated by the shallow promises of politicians or to get overly excited by campaigns or to expect a human politician to be your personal saviour,”he said.

He noted that as religious leaders they have already met with the Electoral Commission, Police, and several political candidates to ensure peaceful elections in forthcoming polls.

“We have urged all of them to exercise restraint and to promote the values of civility and respect in the way campaigns are handled,”he said.

He also said that there is need for a mindset change for our relationships to ensure reduction in gender-based violence.