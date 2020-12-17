The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, yesterday led the staff of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) in the mandatory Covid-19 testing exercise at the headquarters.

This followed the death of the UMSC national chairman, Dr. Abdulkadir Balonde at Jinja regional referral hospital where he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Balonde was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Wantunda Village in Busedde sub county in Jinja district on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result, the management decided to subject all staff to the mandatory Covid-19 testing as a part of the measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The testing also comes a day after the UMSC Secretary General; Ramathan Mugalu issued a circular announcing the temporary closure of UMSC offices with the exception of the offices of the mufti, secretary general, secretary for Finance & Planning, Public Relations and Security to strengthen the Covid-19 measures and standard operating procedures.

He said other offices will remain closed until January 20 2021 and will only be opened when there is a special request.

“UMSC services will remain available at all regional offices until otherwise communicated,” read the December 15, 2020 circular.