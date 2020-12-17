The National Resistance Movement (NRM) national treasurer, Rosemary Namayanja Nsereko has rallied party mobilisers from Kawempe division in Kampala to preach peace among the members as the country heads to the 2021 polls.

In her meeting with members of the Concerned Citizens Information Network who hail from Kyebando Nsooba in Kawempe division, Namayanja said the recent riots that rocked the country are a reflection that the country needs President Museveni now more than ever.

“Many people have not understood the riots that took place in different parts of Uganda. It showed why we need Museveni more than ever before in the days ahead,”Namayanja said.

The riots, sparked off my the arrest of NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi, left more than 50 dead.

She noted Uganda is built like a house that takes long to be erected but can take a short time to break. Amidst applause from the audience, Namayanja urged the mobilisers to be careful with choices they make in the forthcoming general elections.

“We may destroy whatever we have built for ages. When you see where Museveni has brought this country from, it can be destroyed in a short time,” she said.

She castigated the rioters who claim to be in the struggle yet their intention is to loot people’s merchandise on streets and rob people of their belongings.

“These rioters have ill motives. They riot and destabilise peace of other people. They should not involve innocent Ugandans, most especially street vendors and the business community. Others loot traders’ merchandise because they are in struggle. That is not acceptable,” she asserted.

She said that the army can easily get destroyed by the commander-in-chief if he does not care about his people as it was the case with Milton Obote and Idi Amin regimes.

“We have seen in the past during Amin’s regime and Obote, their armies were not disciplined at all. That means the commanders-in-chief did not command their armies properly. The same army can repeat the same mistakes if we get a wrong Commander-in- Chief,’’ She added.

She thanked President Museveni for delivering on his promise of installing CCTV cameras saying crime perpetrators can now be tracked and arrested.