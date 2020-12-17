The government has been urged to incorporate tourism course into Uganda’s education curriculum right from lower classes if the country is to improve its tourism potential locally.

Rajiv Ruparelia, a Trustee Ruparelia Foundation and managing director Ruparelia Group made the suggestion during the naming ceremony of a rhino calf adopted by the foundation at Rhino Fund Uganda sanctuary in Nakasongola district.

Ruparelia said that there is a need for the next generation of Ugandans to learn and value national parks and other protected national sites for the benefit of the country and the people of Uganda.

He said the Ruparelia Foundation will embark on networking Uganda’s tourism assets to the international community with the view of making the country a hotspot for tourism globally.

The businessman also revealed that the Foundation has been able to pay $5000 (Shs 18m) to Ziwa Rhino sanctuary to acquire the naming rights for the baby rhino, named after Rae Ruparelia

Angie Genade, the executive director of Rhino Fund Uganda said they are grateful to the Ruparelia Foundation for partnering with them.

Genade said she wants the partnership to grow and for Ruparelia Foundation to become the ambassadors of the rhino programme.