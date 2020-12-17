Opposition political parties have signed a declaration of principles committing to form a unified government in the event that one of them secures victory in the 2021 election.

This follows a series of negotiations between the political parties that were aimed at restoring the rule of law in the country.

The political parties that signed the agreement include National Unity Platform (NUP), Democratic Party(DP) Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Justice Forum (JEEMA) party and the ‘People’s Government’ led by former FDC president, Dr Kizza Besigye also signed the pact.

The former DP president general as Dr Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere witnessed the process.

The event took place during a unity in diversity conference that was held at Hotel Africana in Kampala on Wednesday.

The political parties expressed worries that the prevailing political atmosphere has derailed the country’s bid to foster democracy and follow through on its development agenda.

Other resolutions in the agreement include determining a way forward for the parties to address the outcomes of the 2021 polls as well as forming a joint secretariat to offer the implementation of the agreed upon resolutions.

Speaking during the conference, Ssemogerere called upon all leaders to come on board in a bid to ensure unity come 2021.

“This declaration eventually when implemented, should usher in Uganda,a reformed structural constitutional order in the country which will bring about considerable relief in many aspects,”he said.

He tasked the parties to ensure unity and cooperation of the political players.

“On this day, we expect that political leaders will commit themselves and their organisations to an agenda of working together for peace, unity and constitutionalism in Uganda,” Ssemogerere said.

Besigye said the fundamentality of the agreement can’t depend on elections adding that regardless of what happens after the elections, this must be carried forward.