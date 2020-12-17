The National Unity Platform (NUP) registrar for Northern Uganda Robinson Lackara has defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Lakara crossed with 60 other members of the NUP in Aswa, Gulu.

The group said they were crossing because NUP has been preaching a message of hate and pushing violence.

They also claimed the party was devoid of ideology and does not have any sensible prospects.

NUP Northern Uganda registrar Rackara Robinson and 60 others cross to @NRMOnline in Aswa, Gulu. They fault NUP for preaching hate, pushing for violence and ideological bankruptcy! Defectors include 11 sub-county coordinators.#SecuringYourFuture@KennethOmona @obura_patrick pic.twitter.com/54vCHc8Xfw — Don Wanyama (@nyamadon) December 17, 2020

Also, among defectors, including coordinators for at least 11 sub-counties in the region.

According to an official in NUP, some of the defectors were swayed by financial gains while others were never members of the NUP.

The defection of Lackara and group comes just days after the National Unity Platform registrar for Nwoya District, Ochira Bosco Lawino and 120 members officially crossed to the National Resistance Movement.

Lawino’s defection followed that of Twalib Osama, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Kumi County parliamentary candidate who pulled out of the race in favor of an NRM candidate citing family concerns

Osama claims that his family was concerned and asked him to withdraw from the race to save his life and that of his family.