On Thursday morning, a man yet to be identified stormed offices of National Water and Sewerage Corporation offices in Kampala with empty jerricans demanding they give him water to shower.

While running a live video of the events, the man started putting workers on the spot to explain the absence of water in his house for the last two weeks.

“I am here, who can help me? I need water to shower, I come here peacefully,” he stated

However, workers at the offices ran away from him, including a lady he claims told him the offices have no water as well.

He would later discover that the staff at the offices turned off the taps.

@nwscug please resolve the water problem. Next time my water goes off I will come to your offices to fetch water like he did. @nbstv @ntvuganda pic.twitter.com/51QtYEeUPO — M🔰thiews🔰 (@piusvela) December 17, 2020

“The lady who attended to me told me they have no water on the building, after I checked one of the taps behind the facility, water was flowing, then she vanished. Can you imagine they turned off the water!” he lamented.

He decried the treatment he faced at the office premises, as no one was willing to help.

“I am not a chaotic person, I am just a tired person, I know all of you in this office because every week, we are talking about water problems, you are telling me lies after another,” he accused the staff.

National Water replied to a tweet with the video and asked for details of the affected customer so they can send help.