A prominent critic of the Rwandan president who is in prison on terrorism charges says he is suing a Greek charter flight company for aiding his alleged kidnap and repatriation to Rwanda.

Paul Rusesabagina – whose story during the 1994 genocide inspired the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda – had been living in exile in the US and Belgium.

He says in August he intended to visit Burundi for a church speaking engagement but when he boarded a private flight in Dubai he was instead flown to Rwanda.

A civil lawsuit filed in Texas alleges that the charter company, GainJet, agreed to facilitate the journey because of its close relationship with officials in Kigali.

A similar case is expected be lodged in Belgium where Mr Rusesabagina holds citizenship.

GainJet has not responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.

Source: BBC