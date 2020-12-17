The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat,has promised to support at least one million small scale businesses in Busoga sub region if elected the president in the forthcoming elections.

He made the remarks while hunting for votes in the sub region.

Amuriat who started his campaigns in Mayuge district at the sub-county, faced a difficult time addressing subsequent rallies as he was constantly blocked by security forces.

He campaigned in the middle of a market in Namayingo town council where he beat a security roadblock erected a kilometre away from the town council with a diversion to the planned campaign venue.

Amuriat accused the DPC of Namayingo, Apollo Tayebwa of trying to kill him when he lobbed a teargas canister at his car at Nsono Trading center Buyinja SC, Namayingo district.

Speaking to the locals in those areas, Amuriat said given the effect of Covid-19 on the nation, many small scale businesses have been greatly affected.

“We are going to support your businesses like the one you are doing in this market. When we come into power next year, one million businesses are going to gain financially,”he promised.

Amuriat said the 2021 general election is not an election but rather an opportunity for Ugandans to liberate themselves from the current “tyranny” of President Museveni.

“We know we cannot win fairly, but that should not discourage you. We are well prepared to show Museveni the red card so he can go back and rear his cattle,” he said.

He also urged the people of Busoga to reject Museveni’s promises such as Emyooga, noting that they were being done to hoodwink Ugandans.