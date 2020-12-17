The Electoral Commission has set dates for the nomination of candidates for election of Member of Parliament representing workers, youths, persons with disabilities and older persons.

According to Paul Bukenya, the acting EC spokesperson, the nominations of the candidates will take place at the EC headquarters on December 22 and 23, 2020.

He noted that the exercise will begin at 9:00 am and end at 5:00pm on each of the appointed dates.

“An aspiring candidate for Member of Parliament shall be a citizen of Uganda and a registered voter, and will be required to fulfil all the requirements for nomination as outlined in the guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission for the respective special interest group,”said Bukenya in a press statement.

Bukenya said all those that are going to participate in the exercise shall be required to comply with Covid-19 guidelines as issued by the commission and and the Ministry of Health in a bid to curb and contain the spread of the virus.

“This includes observing social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks,”he noted.

There are five parliamentary seats for each group, one slot for each of the four regions of Uganda and one national woman representative.

The representatives are elected through national electoral colleges with delegates from all over the country.