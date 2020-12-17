The National Cultural Forum (NCF) has asked government to specify a date or timeline when the culture and creative industry will receive their COVID-19 effects stimulus package, that was promised to them by President Yoweri Museveni.

In a statement issued on Wednesday December 16, 2020, NCF noted that they appreciate government’s efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic which included banning them from holding concerts and social gatherings, but the continued delay in the stimulus package as they continue to sit at home will likely cause agitation.

“We demand from Government a date or timeline when the rest of the sector is to receive the fund for them to continue with their creative activities as we await the reopening of the industry. This is to therefore appeal to Government to make this communication to avert any possible agitation,” NCF said in a statement.

This website understands that the NCF wrote to government in May 2020, requesting for a stimulus fund totalling Shs. 47 billion in order to support their enterprises in Uganda to rebound from the effects of COVID-19.

NCF said in the statement that they have since applying for this fund, been involved in a series of meetings and it is time for government come out and provide a timeline.

NCF lobbies for the arts and culture industry among other duties.