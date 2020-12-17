National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that he used to warn former Inspector-General of Police, Kale Kayihura that he was just being used like a puppet by President Yoweri Museveni.

Just a day after his meeting with the Electoral Commission (EC) boss Justice Simon Byabakama, Kyagulanyi resumed his campaigns in Kigezi on Wednesday, amidst large crowds despite warnings from the EC boss.

Kyagulanyi started in Kisoro District where he accused the Resident District Commissioner of threatening his supporters.

“The RDC of Kisoro said that if people come here, they should dig their graves because he is going to kill them. Go and tell him that I have forgiven him,” Kyagulanyi told supporters.

Kyagulanyi who was in company of his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi alias Barbie, talked about a man who is dear to the people of Kisoro – son of the soil, Gen. Kale Kayihura.

” I told Gen. Kayihura that (President) Museveni is not an untouchable,” he said.

Kyagulanyi added that Kayihura is his friend and he often told him that he was being misled by the President.

“Every thing that Gen. Kayihura did, he was working on the orders of Museveni. But after using him, he betrayed him and now he can not even come home,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi added that he will return to Kisoro, as president, to open an airstrip.

Kyagulanyi ended the day in Kabale.

Kyagulanyi will on Thursday campaign in Kanungu, Mitooma and Rukungiri.